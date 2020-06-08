Tanzania Parties Start Nominations Ahead of October General Election

6 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Bob Karashani

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema and the ruling CCM party have announced their respective procedures for nominating candidates for the presidential and parliamentary polls ahead of the October General Election.

Incumbent President John Magufuli will likely run for a second and final five-year term under CCM. The party also announced a timetable for aspirants to succeed Zanzibar President Ali Shein, whose second term ends in October.

Speaking at a press conference in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, Chadema Secretary General John Mnyika said they were ready to form an alliance with other parties for the October polls.

"We are inviting any party that is truly interested in toppling CCM from its pedestal of power for discussions on forming a fresh alliance," Mr Mnyika said.

In the 2015 election, a coalition of Chadema, the Civic United Front (CUF), National League for Democracy and NCCR-Mageuzi--called Ukawa--agreed on former prime minister Edward Lowassa as its joint presidential candidate.

Mr Lowassa garnered 39.97 per cent of the votes, finishing a close second to CCM's President Magufuli, with Ukawa winning 101 of the 367 parliamentary seats.

But chances of a similar alliance appear low.

Chadema has been hit by several defections by leading members to NCCR-Mageuzi, which appears to be making a comeback.

CUF was also split when veteran Zanzibar opposition strongman Seif Shariff Hamad moved to the ACT-Wazalendo party last year, with a large number of his followers.

ACT-Wazalendo's vocal leader Zitto Kabwe, in a tweet last week, hinted at joining forces with Chadema.

Code of conduct

Last week, the National Electoral Commission notified political parties that they would be required to sign a new election code of conduct or risk being banned from the October poll. The details of the new code have not been made public.

This past week, Chadema invited its members interested in running for the presidential to start formally submitting their credentials for scrutiny by June 15.

According to Chadema's rules and procedures, choosing a presidential candidate is an "internal party process" to be followed by other measures to be announced "in due course", Mr Mnyika said.

At least three Chadema members have publicly stated their intention to vie for the presidency. Ex-parliamentarian Tundu Lissu, who has been out of the country since an assassination attempt in 2017, said he would apply despite continuing fears for his safety should he decide to come home from Belgium.

Mr Lissu told the Mwanahalisi online publication that he had only been awaiting Chadema's "blessing".

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.