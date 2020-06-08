Nigeria: Adekunle Gold, Simi Welcome First Child

Nigerian music couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold, have welcomed their first child , a daughter.

Simi, 31, shared the news on Instagram on Sunday and revealed that they had named her Adejare.

"Adejare. It's like free-falling - this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love.Deja, my baby girl... ," she wrote.

Simi was delivered of their daughter on Friday but shared the news on Sunday.

The couple tied the knots at a private ceremony in Lagos, in December 2019.

Simi's pregnancy was confirmed when she debuted her baby bump in the video for her song, 'Duduke'.

The track was released on her birthday, April 19.

Adejare Kosoko 👸🏽 Deja, We got you. I promise. Now and forever. So help me God. ❤️ AG Baby has a Baby. 🍼 5.30.2020 #GirlDad

A post shared by AG BABY IS YOUR BABY (@adekunlegold) on Jun 7, 2020 at 1:04pm PDT