Angola: Bill On Taxation of Motor Vehicles Passes in Specialty Commisssion

6 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Assembly (parliament)'s specialty commissions last Friday approved the Bill on Taxation of Motor Vehicles, which is intended to make the country take one more important step forward in the modernisation process of its tax system, in view of the present socioeconomic challenges.

The mentioned legal tool will replace the Road Tax, which was for cars only, and is intended to be an efficient tool for the collection of public revenue.

Once approved, the new law will be applicable to recreational vessels and private aircrafts.

The said bill will get the final vote form the deputies in the next plenary session of the National Assembly.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.