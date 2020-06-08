Nigeria: Coronavirus - Abia Cases Quadruple As Nigeria Records 260 New Infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, announced 260 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 12,486.

Abia State recorded the highest daily figure on Sunday with 67 infections, more than quadruple its initial 16 infections since February. However, Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease

Twelve deaths were recorded from the virus on Sunday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 354.

There was a decrease in the number of infection reported on Sunday (260) compared to Saturday (389).

The agency in a tweet late Sunday night said the 260 new cases were reported in 19 states - Abia, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, Ogun,

Gombe, Edo, Imo, Kwara, Katsina, Nasarawa, Borno, Kaduna, Bauchi, Ekiti, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, Kano and Sokoto.

NCDC said on June 7, 260 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

"Till date, 12, 486 cases have been confirmed, 3959 cases have been discharged and 354 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory, it said.

The 260 new cases are reported from 19 states- Abia - 67, FCT - 40, Lagos - 38, Ogun - 19, Gombe - 16, Edo - 14, Imo - 9, Kwara - 8, Katsina - 8, Nasarawa - 8, Borno - 8, Kaduna - 6, Bauchi - 5, Ekiti - 4, Niger - 2, Ondo - 2, Plateau - 2, Kano - 2, and Sokoto - 2.

So far, only one state in the country, Cross River, is yet to report a case of COVID-19.

BREAKDOWN

Since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 76,802 samples have so far been tested.

As of the time of reporting, there are 8,173 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, 3,959 have recovered and have been discharged from the virus with 354 deaths recorded.

A breakdown of the 12,486 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 5,767 cases, followed by Kano - 999, FCT - 952, Edo - 401, Katsina - 395, Oyo - 365, Borno - 356, Ogun - 355, Kaduna - 343, Rivers - 332, Bauchi - 291, Jigawa - 283, Gombe - 217, Delta - 148, Kwara - 135, Sokoto - 129, Plateau - 115, Nasarawa - 112, Ebonyi - 103, Abia - 83, Zamfara - 76, Imo - 68 Yobe - 52, Osun 49, Akwa Ibom - 45, Adamawa - 42, Niger - 44, Ondo - 42, Kebbi - 35, Enugu - 30, Bayelsa - 30, Anambra - 29, Ekiti - 29, Taraba - 18, Benue - 13, and Kogi - 3.

Meanwhile, the NCDC has advised people that have other health conditions like diabetes, cancer and hypertension as well as those with weak immune systems to take necessary precautionary measures such as wearing masks in public and maintaining social distancing as they are at a higher risk of getting infected with COVID-19.