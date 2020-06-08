Angola: Academy of Letters Focuses On Valorization of Bantu Languages

6 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The retrieval of Bantu Languages is on the top priority of the new team heading the Angolan Academy of Letters (AAL), led by the sociologist Paulo de Carvalho.

The Bantu languages form a branch of the Benue-Congolese group of the Nigerian-Congolese language family, with more than 600 languages, mostly spoken in African countries south of Ecuador.

Speaking to the press, on the sidelines of the swearing-in of the new AAL board, Paulo de Carvalho considered ambitious his programme for the 2020-2023 quadrennial, focusing on increasing the dynamics of the Academy and the valorization of Bantu languages.

He understands that the younger generation must get to know the history of the Angolan literature, stressing also that the AAL is now better prepared to pass down this knowledge.

Paulo de Carvalho was elected with 94% of the votes for a term that runs until 2023, replacing the writer Boaventura Silva Cardoso who was in office since 2016. The academic Filipe Zau assumes the vice-presidency, while the writer Artur Pestana "Pepetela" remains the chair of the General Assembly Meetings. The Angolan Academy of Letters (AAL) focuses on issues related to the study and research on Angolan literature, Portuguese and Angolan (indigenous) languages, as well as the relationship between them.

