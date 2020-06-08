Nigeria: More Than 2,200 Britons Repatriated So Far From Nigeria - UK Govt

8 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawani Mikairu

UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office yesterday said more than 2,200 stranded Britons have been repatriated from Nigeria since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The office also said 17,000 citizens including 8,400 stranded travelers and over 9,000 citizens on commercial flights have been evacuated from across Africa since March.

It further said over " 4,300 Britons were also evacuated from South Africa, over 900 from Ghana, amongst other African countries".

This is just as more British nationals were evacuated from Nigeria on Saturday through the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Before the departure of the Abuja-london flight, it also picked stranded british citizens from Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, according to British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing.

Laing, while appreciating the Federal Government, said " the final flight of the repatriation flights occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic is scheduled for Monday and would take-off from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos".

Recall that so many European countries, America and Asian countries have evacuated their nationals from Nigeria since the corona virus assumed pandemic proportion.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.