Nigeria: More Than 2,200 Britons Repatriated So Far From Nigeria - UK Govt

UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office yesterday said more than 2,200 stranded Britons have been repatriated from Nigeria since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The office also said 17,000 citizens including 8,400 stranded travelers and over 9,000 citizens on commercial flights have been evacuated from across Africa since March.

It further said over " 4,300 Britons were also evacuated from South Africa, over 900 from Ghana, amongst other African countries".

This is just as more British nationals were evacuated from Nigeria on Saturday through the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Before the departure of the Abuja-london flight, it also picked stranded british citizens from Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, according to British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing.

Laing, while appreciating the Federal Government, said " the final flight of the repatriation flights occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic is scheduled for Monday and would take-off from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos".

Recall that so many European countries, America and Asian countries have evacuated their nationals from Nigeria since the corona virus assumed pandemic proportion.