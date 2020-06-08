Nigeria: 31 More Coronavirus Patients Recover in Lagos, Discharged

7 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Lagos State Government says it discharged 31 coronavirus patients on Sunday, bringing the total number of patients successfully treated to 1,025 so far.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this in a statement in Lagos.

"Good people of Lagos, today, 31 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 25 males and six females were discharged from the Onikan, Gbagada, Agidingbi, Lekki and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

"'The patients, six from Onikan, four from Gbagada, two from Agidingbi, six from Lekki and 13 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19.

"'With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 1025," Mr Sanwo-Olu said. (NAN)

