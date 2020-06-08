Nigeria: Why Buhari Hasn't Confirmed Dongban-Mensem As Appeal Court President - Official

President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to confirm the appointment of Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal because relevant security agencies are yet to conclude her screening, a presidential aide said Sunday.

Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari's spokesperson, in a statement, said Mr Buhari was not a 'rubber stamp' and would await relevant security clearance before confirming Mrs Dongban-Mensem for the position.

"In the specific case of the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Her Lordship Justice M. S Dongban-Mensem, the statutory regulatory time of her acting period has not lapsed," Mr Shehu wrote.

"This is not about ethnicity or religion. It about security and law enforcement agencies being allowed to complete their work. Nobody should seek to stampede the President in carrying out his constitutional duty in this respect," he added.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Buhari approved that Mrs Dongban-Mensem continues in her position in acting capacity for another three months despite that the National Judicial Council has recommended she be confirmed as the substantive appeal court president.

The president's refusal to confirm her substantively for the position of appeal court president has been criticised by many Nigerians including a widely respected retired colonel, Abubakar Umar.

Mr Umar accused President Buhari, a retired major-general, of putting Nigeria in danger by his "undue preference to some sections of the country over others" in national appointments.

"May I also invite the attention of Mr. President to the pending matter of appointment of a Chief Judge of the Nigerian Court Appeal which appears to be generating public interest," Mr Umar wrote in an open letter published by PREMIUM TIMES.

"As it is, the most senior Judge, Justice Monica Dongban Mensem, a northern Christian, is serving out her second three-month term as acting Chief Judge without firm prospects that she will be confirmed substantive head.

"I do not know Justice Mensem but those who do attest to her competence, honesty and humility. She appears eminently qualified for appointment as the substantive Chief Judge of the Court of Appeal as she is also said to be highly recommended by the National Judicial Council.

"If she is not and is bypassed in favor of the next in line who happens to be another northern Muslim, that would be truly odd. In which case, even the largest contingent of PR gurus would struggle to rebut the charges that you, Mr. President, is either unwilling or incapable of acting on your pledge to belong to everyone -- and to no one."

It is in response to criticisms by people like Mr Umar that Mr Shehu released his statement of Sunday, making reference to Kemi Adeosun, Nigeria's former finance minister who was cleared for the position despite forging her National Youth Service Corps certificate.

Read Mr Shehu's full statement below.

In Making Judicial and other Appointments, President Buhari is not a Rubber Stamp.

In making appointments upon the recommendations of other arms or agencies of the government, the President is not a rubber stamp that will mechanistically sign off on nominees that come before him.

The President has a duty to ensure that all such appointments meet the requirements of the constitution and protecting the supreme law of the land in this regard, he has an obligation to allow law enforcement and security agencies to do their work.

Don't forget our recent experience with ministers who were signed off upon and turned out as having not undertaken the the compulsory National Youth Service, just to give you an example.

In the specific case of the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Her Lordship Justice M. S Dongban-Mensem, the statutory regulatory time of her acting period has not lapsed. This is not about ethnicity or religion. It about security and law enforcement agencies being allowed to complete their work. Nobody should seek to stampede the President in carrying out his constitutional duty in this respect.

The President had not been a rubber stamp dealing with these matters before, and is not prepared to be one at this time. Let all allow the system to do what is right.