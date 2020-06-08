Nigeria: Ike's Funeral Now June 11

8 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)

In line with the operating guidelines and protocols for burials in Anambra State, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ike Royal Family has fixed Thursday, June 11, for the burial of Nigerian literary icon and traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu Community in Orumba North Local Government Area, His Majesty, Eze Professor Chukwuemeka Ike.

In a statement issued by the Palace Secretary, Prince Onyeabo Ike at the weekend, on June 10 by 4.30pm, the body of the deceased would arrive the palace.

On Thursday June 11, from 7a.m to 10a.m, the body would lie in state in his Palace, Ogbiti Ikelionwu X1.

The statement indicated that between 10a.m to 11a.m same Thursday, there would be burial service at St. Margaret's Church, Ndikelionwu.

His remains will be interned at exactly 12 noon in his compound, Ogbiti Ikelionwu XI.

There will be thanksgiving/outing service on Sunday, June 14, by 8a.m, at St Margaret's Church, Ndikelionwu.

"Attendance to these events is strictly by invitation in order to forestall any violation of the COVID-19 protocols.

"To this end, Groups and Associations will nominate two persons to represent them at the events. Such names are to be sent to the Palace Secretary," it added.

The late Ike, who transited on January 8 this year at the age of 89, had his initial burial rites slated for April 1-5, but it was truncated by the outbreak of the pandemic.

