Kenya: Alarm as Virus Spreads to 36 Counties in Kenya

Nairobi — COVID-19 cases are spreading fast in Kenya, nearly three months after the first case was confirmed.

Kenya confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 12, on a student who had travelled in from the US through UK.

On Sunday, Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti, who is chairman of the Health Committee at the Council of Governors, said 36 counties had reported positive cases by Sunday out of the 47.

"This virus is spreading very fast in counties now," he said, "that is why we want the Counties Emergency Response Committee to urgently convene a meeting."

He spoke at a COVID-19 press conference by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who announced 167 new infections, raising the tally to 2,767.

Developing story... .