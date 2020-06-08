Malawi: MP Kandodo Falls Asleep During SONA - the Excuse, 'Mutharika's Address Boring'

6 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Kasungu Central Ken Kandodo was on Friday caught on camera falling asleep during President Peter Mutharika State of the Nation address (Sona) in Parliament via video link.

Kandodo takes a nap during President Peter Mutharika vitual address at the opening budget session of Parliament on Friday. -Photo by Govati Nyirenda

And this was not just a quick shutting of the eyes, Kandodo, who is also parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson, was sprawled out almost horizontally.

Kandodo--who once served in Democratic Progress Party (DPP) and People's Party (PP) governments as a Cabinet minister-- is not the first Malawi lawmaker caught sleeping on the job, and undoubtedly he won't be the last.

However, he downplayed his nap, saying the President's address was "boring" and "confusing" amid threats of treason and call for Parliament to reverse the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court of Appeal rulings which nullified his re-election last year.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

