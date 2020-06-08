Malawi: Mtambo Touts Chakwera-Chilima Pair As Hope for Better Malawi

Human rights activist-turned-politician Timothy Mtambo who is leading Citizens for Transformation Movemen has continued his whistle stops in the northern region focusing on Mzimba district canvassing for the votes of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate Saulos Chilima an electoral partner in Tonse Alliance, as the ticket to a better Malawi where people will live dignified lives.

Kazombo addressing Tonse Alliance rally Mtambo on campaign trail Crowds listening to Mtambo at Jenda

This week, Mtambo held whistle-stop at Edingeni, Engalaweni, Embangweni before winding up at Jenda where he was joined by MCP member of Parliament for Kasungu West Madalitso Kazombo and other Tonse alliance officials which Nyasa Times monitored through online streaming.

The self-styled 'Commander-in-Chief' Mtambo, who is party to the nine member Tonse alliance, called upon Malawians to rally behind the "capable and visionary leadership" of Chakwera and Chilima ahead of the fresh presidential polls.

Mtambo said Chakwera-Chilima will offer servant leadership to Malawians and that their administration will respect the rule of law.

He attacked the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government for what he said failure to develop not only the northern region but Malawi as whole.

Mtambo said it was sad that most of the development infrastructure in the country were left by Kamuzu Banda and there has been no significant development since.

" Malawians we should not forget that foundations of real development in the country were left by Kamuzu, good roads, good schools and many infrastructure development," said mtambo.

He went further to accuse the DPP government of lowering the standards of education in the country citing that back in Kamuzu era, Standard 8 pupils were able to write and speak good English unlike nowadays.

Mtambo also urged the people of Mzimba not to fall for politicians who are aimed at dividing them along regional, religion or political lines.

"Malawi problems doesn't see whether you are Tumbuka, Yao , Chewa , our problems are the same," echoed the highly charged Mtambo amid claps and ululation from the keen public who seemed to gallop each and every word coming from the so called Son of the Soil.

At the main rally at Jenda, Mtambo said as someone who has suffered under DPP regime , he is in a good position to describe President Peter Mutharika as undemocratic, someone who does not respect Malawians , does not respect the courts , does not respect the women and not deserving to be voted in power again

His remarks were supported by Deputy Speaker and MCP Central region Campaign director Madalitso Kazombo who urged the people of the North to show DPP a red card and vote for Tonse alliance in large numbers.

Kazombo said Malawi has a choice of a visionary leader in Chakwera and a results oriented leader in Chilima, a perfect team to take Malawi towards a real developmental path.

