Nigeria: Coronavirus - FIFA Set to Release New Football Calendar

7 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Just like many leagues across the world were disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, international football and a handful of FIFA organised tournaments were also badly affected.

In this light, the President of world football governing body, FIFA, Gianni Infantino, has revealed that appreciable progress has been made and a newly revised football calendar that would be favourable to all will soon be released.

Mr Infantino gave this indication in a video message to FIFA's 211 member associations, which was recorded in six languages.

"The need for top club football to resume has understandably taken priority, but we must also consider national teams, women's football, lower-tier domestic leagues, youth and the grassroots game," Infantino said.

"We have to show unity across all aspects of football and make sure football can resume in its globality. This is our priority and our financial relief plan will also follow this principle."

While domestic leagues are gradually restarting, the international calendar has been decimated with Euro 2020 and the Copa America both postponed until next year.

However, Infantino said a reworked international schedule could be published shortly.

"On another very important topic, namely the international match calendar, I am happy to report that we also made some good progress," he said.

He added: "In consultation with different stakeholders, we are closer to present a balanced solution that takes into account everyone's challenges and needs."

With most leagues back on now playing behind closed doors, the FIFA President said a route back to the stadiums for spectators will also need to be managed because football is not the same without fans.

He, however, noted this should be made in a safe and equally responsible way that also follows guidelines and instructions of governments and health authorities.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.