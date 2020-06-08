Nigeria: CAN Calls for Arrest of Miyetti Allah Leader Over Alleged Inciting Comments

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and FCT Abuja, has called for the arrest of the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo for allegedly making comments capable of causing crisis in the country.

Badejo was reported to have said that the Fulani owned Nigeria and will rule the country forever.

He was also reported to have said that his organisation had concluded arrangements to flag-off its own security outfit with about 5,000 to 100,000 vigilantes to be deployed across all the states of the federation.

However, Northern CAN, in a statement issued yesterday by its Vice Chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayab, called on the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Inspector General of Police,

to "have a session with the ethnic superiority champion to school him on the diversity of Nigeria and the need for restraint from such reckless statements.

"A newspaper story credited to the National President of one of the groups of Miyetti Allah who is quoted to have said that 'Nigeria belongs to Fulani and they will rule forever' confirms and identifies those who do not wish Nigeria to live in peace and unity," the statement said.

Hayab who noted that Nigeria does not belong to any ethnic or religious group, maintained that such false claims as made by Badejo, only creates tension and fuels crisis.

He urged all well-meaning members of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to urgently disassociate themselves from the provocative statement linked to the group as proof that Badejo was on his own.

"Without doubt, there are members of Miyetti Allah who love this country genuinely, craving to see the country grow in peace and develop in every sphere. The statement credited to the group's President is not a popular view, as such, needs to be publicly opposed.

"Nigeria's problems are numerous; from insecurity to bad economy and now the COVID-19.

"CAN, therefore, does not want to add to the barrage of problems the country faces by letting unscrupulous people make grave and ungodly utterances that have dangerous security implications.

"Nigerians will wait and see what the federal government through her security agencies will do about this inflammatory statement unless if we have separate laws for different groups of people in