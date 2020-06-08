Rwanda Congratulates Burundi President-Elect

7 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

The Government of Rwanda Saturday, June 6 congratulated Burundi's newly elected president Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Ndayishimiye, who is also the Secretary-General of the ruling CNDD-FDD, garnered 68 per cent of the total votes with his nearest rival Agathon Rwasa placed second with 24 per cent.

"The Government of Rwanda wishes to congratulate the newly elected president of Burundi, Major-General Evariste Ndayishimiye, and takes this opportunity to express her willingness to improve the historical relationship that exists between the two brother countries," reads parts of the statement.

"The Government of Rwanda wishes good health, peace and prosperity to Burundi and her people, particularly during these difficult times of Covid-19".

Seven candidates were in the running to replace the incumbent President Pierre Nkurunziza, who has ruled the country since 2005.

