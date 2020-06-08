Sudan: UN Steps in to Help Nation's Transition

7 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Mawahib Abdallatif

The UN Security Council unanimously passed two resolutions, one of which stipulated the formation of a political mission in Khartoum.

Its mission is to support the transitional phase in Sudan, while the second stipulated that the mission of UNAmid in Darfur region be extended until the end of the year.

The decision to form the new political mission, called UNItams, was drafted by Germany and Britain, and the Security Council unanimously adopted it.

The resolution states that the Security Council "decides, once this resolution is adopted, to establish an integrated United Nations mission to assist in the transitional phase in Sudan (UNITAMS) for an initial period of 12 months."

It requests the Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, to quickly appoint an envoy to head this new mission.

This resolution provided for "the extension of the mandate of the United Nations and the African Union UNAmid until December 31, 2020".

On Wednesday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Permanent Mission of Sudan to the United Nations submitted an official request to the President of the UN Security Council to withdraw the letter from the Government of Sudan dated January 27, 2020, from the records of the Council.

Sudan Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok asked the UN, in January, to establish a political mission under Chapter VI that would help the transitional authority in Sudan support the peace process in the country.

Since the overthrew of President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019, following an unprecedented popular uprising that lasted for months and interspersed with violent repression, Sudan has entered a political transition.

In August 2019, the country has been governed by a mixed military and civilian government for a transitional period of three years.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.