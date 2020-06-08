Nigeria: FCT Minister Recommends Castration As Penalty for Rapists

8 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has suggested castration as a deterrent for rapists.

Aliyu made the suggestion in Abuja during the distribution of palliative items to the leadership of FCT National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) FCT chapter and the Nigeria Football Association of Coaches FCT chapter.

Aliyu said: "We are also pushing for serious institutional framework that will ensure that justice is done. It is not enough to just jail such person, definitely punishment like castration will do. When we kill them, they die and not remembering anything, therefore they should be castrated and allowed to roam the streets and inactive."

She revealed that the Ministry of FCT is working in concert with security agencies and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP) to push for an institutional framework that would ensure justice is served.

The minister of state stressed that members of the community would be engaged in the battle against rape and described sexual violence against minors as a heinous crime.

She also used the occasion to appeal to community leaders to ensure that the palliative items would get to the vulnerable; assuring that in no distance time Nigeria would be free from COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding, the President of FCT NCWS Mrs. Hadiza Umar, thanked the FCT administration for the kind gesture and assured that the items would be distributed among widows in the society.

