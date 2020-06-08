Uganda: Prime Minister in Self-Isolation After Being Exposed to COVID-19

7 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Uganda's Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda has announced he will self-isolate for an unspecified period after people he was in contact with tested positive for coronavirus.

Rugunda, a close ally of President Yoweri Museveni, however confirmed that he had tested negative.

"Friends, I have gone into self-isolation after some of my contacts tested positive for Covid-19. My own test is negative, however, I have taken this decision as health recommended measure," Rugunda posted on social media.

As a follow up to this news, the Ministry of Health confirmed it will commence mandatory tests for ministers and staffers in the premier's office.

The cabinet ministers will also undergo second testing after 14 days, Emmanuel Ainebyona, a Health Ministry spokesman said.

Rugunda has been ever-present in all of President Museveni's televised briefings.

Besides, most of the cabinet meetings are done at the premier's offices in the capital Kampala.

Uganda has recorded about 500 positive coronavirus cases, 82 recoveries and no deaths so far.

