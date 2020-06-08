Somalia: Mogadishu Is Biggest Challenge to Our Recognition - Somaliland Leader

8 June 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Mohamed Olad Hassan And Sahra Idle Nur

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi says authorities in Mogadishu pose the biggest challenge for the autonomous region’s fight for recognition as an independent state, 29 years after the region broke away from Somalia after the overthrow of military ruler Siad Barre.

In an exclusive interview with VOA’s Somalia service that aired Saturday, Bihi called on the international community to recognize Somaliland's independence, saying the only solution for Somaliland is for Somalia’s leadership and the international community to accept "the reality of two independent nations."

“Since Somaliland announced its independence from Somalia, we have done everything that we could to earn a recognition. We rule in democracy, we have peaceful and functioning institutions, and economically we are not a burden to the world, yet we have no recognition and did not see anyone saying we do not deserve it,” Bihi said.

Broke away in 1991

Somaliland, a former British protectorate, broke away from Somalia in 1991 and has continued its effort to be a separate country ever since, but it has not been internationally recognized.

The government in Mogadishu, however, wants the country’s northern territory to be part of a single Somali state.

“We face the biggest fight from the government in Mogadishu, which uses its international recognition and support to fight Somaliland, whether it is economic pressure, instigating violence within Somaliland or spreading a propaganda war,” Bihi said.

Unlike the southern part of Somalia, Somaliland has had relative peace for 29 years, but it is often accused by rights organizations of making arbitrary arrests and being tough against journalists.

“We do not arrest anyone without court trials or due process. We rule in democracy where the rights of our people are respected." If the incidents alleged by rights groups happen, "it is a mistake and we are ready to correct it,” Bihi said.

Female singers and journalists are among people still in Somaliland jails.

After VOA Somali aired Bihi’s interview, detained journalist Abdimalik Muse Oldon, who was arrested in April 2019, was released in Hargeisa. The journalist told VOA he was let go with a presidential pardon.

