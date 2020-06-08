Rwanda: Ndayishimiye Confident in 'Right Move' to Sunrise

Former Police left-back Celestin Ndayishimiye says that he is confident he made the right decision following his transfer to Sunrise over the weekend.

The 25-year old completed the two-year move on Saturday, bringing to an end his four-year stint with Police FC - since the start of the 2016-17 season.

Speaking to Times Sport on Sunday, Ndayishimiye insisted: "I am confident in my decision. Sunrise are a good team with big ambitions, I totally believe I made the right choice."

The former Mukura star reportedly forced his way out after Police signed former Rayon Sports captain and national team left-back Eric Rutanga last month.

"I have had a great time with Police and they will always have my respect, but it was time I take on a different challenge," said Ndayishimiye who will, at Sunrise, replace Gad Niyonshuti who joined Rwanda Premier League rivals Musanze last Friday.

"I am ready and looking forward to giving my best for the success of my new team."

Ndayishimiye, who was part of the Rwanda U17 team that played the 2011 Fifa U17 World Cup, made his league debut with Isonga later that year. He also previously featured for SC Kiyovu.

He was also a regular in the national team - Amavubi - as hosts Rwanda reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals tournament.

Sunrise finished in 7th position last season, which prematurely ended last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.