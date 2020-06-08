South Africa: Majority of SA Schools Set to Reopen

8 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

Following last week's confusion and the general unpreparedness of some provinces to reopen schools, the Department of Basic Education said on Sunday that the vast majority of South Africa's schools will reopen on Monday 8 June.

According to the Department of Basic Education, the readiness of SA schools to reopen has significantly shifted, except for 5% (575) of the country's public schools that will remain closed on Monday 8 June amid challenges with delivering water, and sanitation facilities and personal protective equipment (PPE).

"We can now say with confidence that about 95% of our schools have been ably provided with the Covid-19-related imperatives," Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said during a media briefing on Sunday 7 June.

This is in great contrast to last week when only two provinces - Western Cape and Gauteng - were prepared to reopen their schools for learners after the two-month coronavirus-induced closures.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, water and sanitation provisions are still lagging behind.

Yet, the department's director-general, Hubert Mweli, maintained that "the state of readiness is a relative notion, it's not an absolute notion".

The department's presentation on Sunday noted that of the 1,507 schools that needed emergency sanitation in...

