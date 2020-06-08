Malawi: Chilima Says No Go Zones for Parties in Malawi

Opposition nine-member Tonse Alliance led by its running-mate in the forthcoming fresh presidential polls, Saulos Chilima on Sunday proceeded to hold a rally in Mangochi despite the threats some Democratic Progressive Party-United Democratic Front (DPP-UDF) zealots staged on Saturday, prior to the rally.

The rally, which had almost all the Alliance's nine political party gurus present except People's Party leader Joyce Banda and their torch-bearer in the polls, Lazarus Chakwera, who is Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president drew a mammoth crowd of people, contrary to people's expectation looking at the threats and by the mere fact that the district is regarded as UDF's hot-bet.

Speaking at the rally held at St. Augustine 3 Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mponda in the district, Chilima who the country's Vice-President commended people in Mangochi for paying deaf ears to thuggery plans the zealots had arranged.

"I would like to thank you people of Mangochi for welcoming us and patronising our function in large numbers. You have shamed the devil of stone pelting some people were fashioning for us thinking that this area belongs to them," he pointed out.

He said the people's stance showed that they are tired of poverty and false promises and that they now want change from visionary leaders in the name of Tonse Alliance.

"I am extremely happy to what has happened. Let it be a habit. Desist violence and accommodate political parties coming in this district," said Chilima, adding that Malawi chose democracy to allow political parties space to sell their manifestos to the electorate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We should not allow leaders to use us as agents of destruction," he added.

The Tonse Alliance running-mate further advised people to disallow leaders to divide them because of religion or tribe, saying to be different from the two is not a passport of rivalry.

"Let people pray according to their devotion. We should not align politics with religion. Likewise,we should not marry tribe with politics," said Chilima while tutoring that this is old-fashioned politics.

To this effect, he asked Tonse Alliance supporters to avoid retaliating when provoked but rather develop an anger of dislodging the present leadership from government.

"Don't hit back. Instead wait for the voting day to show your angry," said Chilima while renewing their promises of turning Mangochi into an enviable international city, offer jobs to Malawians, cheap fertilizer, making factories for fish, among others.

Speaking earlier, PP general secretary, Ibrahim Matola urged people in the district to rally behind Tonse Alliance and vote for it so that development can mushroom in the district.

UTM secretary general, Patricia Kaliati said the Alliance is destined to change country, hence, asked people not to allow leaders to mislead them.

"All what we should do is just to unite and vote for Tonse Alliance because Tonse means all of us," she said.