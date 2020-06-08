Liberia: Justice Minister Erred in Correcting Date for Ending State of Emergency

Monrovia — Like Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, the Liberian government seems to be confused over when the State of Emergency should end with the Ministry of Justice thrashing out the Executive Mansion but also swimming in error as to when the state of emergency came into effect.

Joint resolution signed by the Legislature on April 17 which clearly stated that the state of emergency was effective as of April 10, 2020.

The issue was also raised by Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon on Facebook.

Sen. Dillon wrote:

LET US GET THIS RIGHT, and RIGHT NOW!

I just read a Frontpage Africa news quoting Justice Minister Musa Dean as saying the State of Emergency ends on 21st June. Let me state for the record that the Joint Resolution we signed, dated 17th April, expressly carried that the State of Emergency took effect as of 10th April, and would last for "up to sixty days.' From 10th April to 10th June constitutes sixty days. This means, the State of Emergency ceases to exit starting at 11:59 on June 9 WITHOUT a legislative renewal.

Where is the Minister coming from with his "June 21" date? I hope the President is not being wrongly advised regarding this matter of grave concern. We will raise this issue with our colleagues next week to ensure it is decisively dealt with to avoid any confusion in the public!

The Joint Resolution

The joint resolution, a copy of which FrontPageAfrica has obtained states: "That the State of Emergency is approved for a period of up to sixty (60) days from its effective date of April 10, 2020. In consultation with the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, the President may terminate the State of Emergency anytime within the sixty (60) days if the conditions which created the need for the State of Emergency are abated and the clear and present danger absent."

Justice Ministry's Release

The Ministry of Justice in a press statement on Saturday thrashed the June 9 date announced in a press release on the Executive Mansion's website for the ending the state of emergency without renewal.

The Justice Ministry's press release which was signed by Justice Minister Frank Musah Dean, Jr. stated: "The Government of Liberia, through the Minister of Justice, regrets the error contained in the press release issued on June 5, 2020 regarding the expiration of the state of emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to the effect that said state of emergency expires on the day on which His Excellency, President George M. Weah initially made the declaration. The Minister of Justice clarifies that notwithstanding the Legislature's acknowledgement of the initial declaration of a state of emergency by President Weah, the effective date of the commencement of said state of emergency is the day on which the joint resolution of the Legislature, approved by President Weah, was published; which is the 21st day of April 2020, as law do not ordinarily have retroactive effect, but instead retrospective effect.

Accordingly, the Minister of Justice hereby also clarifies that, unless otherwise extended by a Joint Resolution of the Legislature and approved by President Weah, the State Of Emergency shall expire on the 21st day of June 2020."