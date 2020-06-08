Liberia: State of Emergency Not Ending June 9

Monrovia — The Ministry of Justice has clarified that the June 9 date contained in the Executive Mansion press release as the stipulated date ending the state of emergency was an error.

According to the Justice Ministry, though President Weah made the initial declaration, it was endorsed by the Legislature on April 21, 2020.

The Justice Minister noted that the effective date of the commencement of the 60-day state of emergency was April 21, therefore, the official expiration would be June 21, contrary to the June 9 mentioned in the Executive Mansion press release.

"All other orders and mandates contained in the Press Release of June 5,

2020 shall be binding and have full effect as though this clarification had not been made and issued."

In the June 5 press release, President Weah stated that given the country's level of experience with the Coronavirus and its mode of transmission, the strides being made in its containment and in view of developments in other countries, the need for further extension of the constitutional measure is not required.

He said the situation will be assessed going forward. The Liberian Leader has called on health authorities in the country and other related government agencies to continue to enforce the stipulations of the public health laws in order to ensure that there is strict adherence to the protocols against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, President Weah has extended by two more weeks guidelines intended to prevent the spread of the virus, with the following modifications:

1) All are now required to be indoors by 9pm, instead of the previous time of 6pm.

2) The restriction requiring people to stay indoors at a certain time of the day will be lifted in counties that have not reported any case of the disease so far.

3) Movement to and from counties not yet affected by COVID-19 will be restricted. With the exception of basic supplies, all other such movements between/amongst counties are prohibited.

4) Opening of the Roberts International Airport to commercial flights on the 21st of June.

5) Hotels, guest houses, gaming centers are to reopen beginning the 21st of June, with the observance of the required health measures

The President has instructed the Ministers of Transport and Health; the heads of the Liberian Civil Aviation Authority, the Liberian Airport Authority and the National Public Health Institute to publish the health protocols that will be instituted once the airport resumes operations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government admonishes everyone to continue to adhere strictly to all the safety measures intended to halt further spread of the virus in Liberia, including social distancing and regular hand washing. The wearing of face masks in public places remains compulsory. The joint security will continue to enforce these rules. All other protocols that were previously announced not amended by this release remain in force.

In a related development, in the wake of consensus by West African countries that are members of the West African Examination Council to administer this year's WASSCE exams for 12th graders in August 2020, President Weah has mandated the Ministers of Education and Health to promulgate guidelines for the return of students in the 12th grade to class this June.