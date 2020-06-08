Liberia: Ruling CDC Backs Pro-Tempore Chie On Support to Dillon's Senatorial Bid

Monrovia — When Senate Pro-temp Albert Chie (CDC-Grand Kru County) told the Public about the many assistance he had rendered to Senator Abraham Darius Dillon (LP- Montserrado County), his revelation was to dispelled Public perception that he harbor malice against Senator Darius Dillon and that he is on a mission to ensure that he is expelled him because of his strong stance critics of the CDC Government.

The Pro-Temp's comment was met with mix reaction from the Public. In the ruling Party, some Partisans felt betrayed that the Pro-Temp, who is a partisan of the ruling Collation for Democratic Change (CDC) would aid the candidacy of an opposition candidate against the party's interest.

At a heated debate in the Plenary of the Senate Senator Albert Chie told the gathering that he assisted Senator Dillon with US$2,000 to help pay his poll watchers after the by-election in Montserrado County and that Dillon had worked for him and he paid Dillon from his pocket even though he did say what kind of work.

On Friday, Mr. Mulbah Morlu, Chair of the ruling CDC, called a news conference to respond to what he called a "misrepresentation of the Pro-Temp's statement" by those in the opposition.

Mr. Morlu stressed that the CDC took no offense to what was said because the Pro Temp's intent was out of humanity and not of betrayal.

"Senator Chie remains a strong Partisans of the CDC. We will not be carried away by the tricks being played by those in the opposition. Through our engagement we have been able to establish that the intent was good. As Pro-Temp and a member of the ruling government, he needs the legislative support to help us succeed."

3,000 'CDCians' to Write UL Entrance

In an effort to help build the capacity of members of the ruling party, CDCians; especially 'militants,' the chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) announced that the party will register 3,000 'militants' for the next University of Liberia entrance exam.

Mr. Morlu said it is the duty of the party to empower those he calls militants that have sacrificed and continue of sacrifice for the success of the party. "We need to ensure the viability of our partisans [militants]. Beneficiaries will be selected from the electoral districts across the country."

Mr. Morlu said beneficiaries will be allowed to select their own courses they love. According to him, this will prepare them for the opportunities ahead.

Meanwhile, Chairman Morlu has announced that the month of June 2020 will be a month to celebrate those he called "militants of the party." "We need to celebrate the militants; they are on social media defending the party. We as officials cannot be everywhere, but they are there defending the party," he said.

At the same time, Morlu has disclosed that the CDC as part of measure to make the militants happy will shortly launch 'Militant Trust Fund'. According to him, the Trust Fund will enable the party to address the problems facing the militants of the party.

He said this fund will empower militants from the 73 electoral districts of the country as part of initiatives earmarked by President George Manneh Weah. "If the militants are not empowered, the party will not maximize its potentials. The party remains supreme and this is the mandate for June," said Chairman Morlu.

Speaking further, the chairman rallied other officials of the party who can afford to see the need in helping their militants of the party. "If you can afford as partisans, please provide for the militants. Give them gifts. Do what you can do to put smiles on the faces of the militants. Celebrate the militants," Mr. Morlu averred.