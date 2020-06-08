Sudan: COVID-19 - Govt Allows Banks to Reopen

Banks in Sudan resumed serving the public on Sunday following last week's directive from the Central Bank.

As part of the measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, they were on April 23 stopped from offering services that require physical contact with clients.

The closure led to increased inflation and loss of revenue due to fewer transactions, leading the government to review the measures.

As part of the safety measures guiding the opening of banking halls, the Bank of Sudan has issued protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Any bank that violates these directives will be punished severely, the Central Bank of Sudan stated.

Banks are expected to have fewer employees within the buildings on any working day. Pregnant women, women who care for children under five and employees aged 55 and over are exempted from working within the buildings.

Banks are also expected to sanitise the halls daily after working hours and any money deposited will be sanitised and kept under lock for 24 hours before being given to clients at the teller.