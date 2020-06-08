Liberia: Mental Health Coalition Identifies With Those Living in Recovery Amid COVID-19

7 June 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Monrovia — The Liberia Coalition of Mental Health Services (LCMHS) has presented assorted items, including rice, Clorox, detergent to the Cultivating Users' Hope (CUH).

CUH is a local organization put together by people in recovery of mental illnesses.

Presenting the items to CUH head, Mrs. Sametha Thomas, Country Facilitator, Mental Health Leadership and Advocacy Program (mhLAP), said it was part of the coalition's response to buttressing government's efforts in combatting the spread of Corvid-19 pandemic.

"As outlined by WHO in one of its editorials, the pandemic has had more mental health and psychological-related problems; therefore, the WHO has asked countries to pay more attention to the psychological and mental health needs of its people," she stated.

Mrs. Thomas further said the Coalition which is working to strengthen the mental health services in Liberia, asked its partner OSIWA for funding in order to carry on awareness, provide wash materials and food targeting rural Montserrado areas.

Before identifying with CUH, which is located in Congotown, LCMHS had identified with some communities and institutions, including School of the Blind and Deaf in Brewerville, Upper Virginia, Mission of Hope in Lower Johnsonville, JFK/ES Grant Mental Hospital. "We identified and served these exceptional institutions because of their disabilities," she stated.

"We have visited 21 rural communities, which includes communities in the Todee and Kakata highways, communities in the Brewerville and Virginia belts and communities on the Robertsfield highway."

Receiving items, Rev. Bill S. Jallah, head of CUH, expressed how overwhelmed they were for the donation, which was the first the organization as getting.

"As persons living in recovery from mental illness, this is the first gesture of goodwill that we have received since the lockdown," Rev. Jallah said.

He told the group that their gesture indicated that they were thinking about the "downtrodden."

He also stated that as it relates to mental health, they have been stigmatized, discriminated against and the job market is a "no-go place" for them. He added: "Our only survival depends on what we can do to survive. That is why you see most people who are in crises live off the dumpsites because no one cares even families desert their relatives who have suffered mental illness."

According to him, CUH has over 800 persons, who are in recovery from mental illnesses and they are scattered in six of the 15 political subdivisions.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.