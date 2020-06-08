Liberia: Mental Health Coalition Identifies With Those Living in Recovery Amid COVID-19

Monrovia — The Liberia Coalition of Mental Health Services (LCMHS) has presented assorted items, including rice, Clorox, detergent to the Cultivating Users' Hope (CUH).

CUH is a local organization put together by people in recovery of mental illnesses.

Presenting the items to CUH head, Mrs. Sametha Thomas, Country Facilitator, Mental Health Leadership and Advocacy Program (mhLAP), said it was part of the coalition's response to buttressing government's efforts in combatting the spread of Corvid-19 pandemic.

"As outlined by WHO in one of its editorials, the pandemic has had more mental health and psychological-related problems; therefore, the WHO has asked countries to pay more attention to the psychological and mental health needs of its people," she stated.

Mrs. Thomas further said the Coalition which is working to strengthen the mental health services in Liberia, asked its partner OSIWA for funding in order to carry on awareness, provide wash materials and food targeting rural Montserrado areas.

Before identifying with CUH, which is located in Congotown, LCMHS had identified with some communities and institutions, including School of the Blind and Deaf in Brewerville, Upper Virginia, Mission of Hope in Lower Johnsonville, JFK/ES Grant Mental Hospital. "We identified and served these exceptional institutions because of their disabilities," she stated.

"We have visited 21 rural communities, which includes communities in the Todee and Kakata highways, communities in the Brewerville and Virginia belts and communities on the Robertsfield highway."

Receiving items, Rev. Bill S. Jallah, head of CUH, expressed how overwhelmed they were for the donation, which was the first the organization as getting.

"As persons living in recovery from mental illness, this is the first gesture of goodwill that we have received since the lockdown," Rev. Jallah said.

He told the group that their gesture indicated that they were thinking about the "downtrodden."

He also stated that as it relates to mental health, they have been stigmatized, discriminated against and the job market is a "no-go place" for them. He added: "Our only survival depends on what we can do to survive. That is why you see most people who are in crises live off the dumpsites because no one cares even families desert their relatives who have suffered mental illness."

According to him, CUH has over 800 persons, who are in recovery from mental illnesses and they are scattered in six of the 15 political subdivisions.