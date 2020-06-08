Liberia: St. Paul Presbyterian School Gives to Parents for Students' Upkeep

Monrovia — The St. Paul Presbyterian School, along the Barnesville Road, has handed out black polythene bags of rice to parents and guardians for the upkeep of their children amid the global pandemic of Covid-19.

The children are all students of the school, which used to be heavily sponsored by the Growing Liberia's Children (GLC), a US-based charity organization but has now closed down its operations and support to the school has dried up.

At Thursday, June 4th distribution ceremony, parents and teachers jointly appealed to Madam Michelle Des Jardins, who was one of the very strong supporters, since she met Mrs. Malia E. Harris, who is the first principal of St. Paul and founder of GLC. Ms. Des Jardins became the head of GLC and for more than 10 years provided adequate support to the school in Liberia.

Mrs. Harris told FrontPageAfrica from her home in the US that the second storey of the school was built because of Ms. Des Jardins.

"In 2015, the GLC under Michelle even provided, during the Ebola outbreak in Liberia, food to the teachers and students. Each of St. Paul's 200 students received two 100-pound bags of rice and five gallons of vegetable oil," she said.

Mrs. Harris further stated that her friend Michelle even paid the tuitions of the students, provide the WAEC fees for the students and provided many other assistances to the teachers and parents.

"Michelle has continued to do well. However, many other women from the Presbyterian churches in San Diego and Women of the Thursday Bible Women Study Class have made many contributions to the betterment of the school," Mrs. Harris said.

At the Thursday rice distribution on the school campus, Mrs. Marvis Stryker, head of St. Paul's Parents, Teachers Association (PTA), thanked all of Mrs. Harris' friends, who contributed money used to purchase the rice that given to them.

"We are asking you to please continue to help her support the school, especially Michelle and her son. It is only for the love you have for us. You people made it possible for us to a modern school building today," Ms. Stryker said.

She stated how said parents and teachers have become after hearing that the GLC, which provide all the school's supports no longer exists.

The PTA head appealed to Michelle and all others to still render their support to the school at this crucial time.

Mrs. Stryker told the school sponsors that parents are now beginning to worry that after the pandemic is over, they are worried where they are going to find money to send their kids to school. She used the occasion to thank other sponsors, including Virginia Whitelock for providing the generator and building the water tower on the campus; Charlotte Halicioglu for paying the WAEC fees for both the sixth and ninth graders; Linda White for setting the kitchen; while Michelle provided tuition for students at the Catholic-run University. "To all of you who have helped us over the past years, to you Malia and your family, we say a big thank you."