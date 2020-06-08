Rwanda: Rugwiro Named New Rayon Sports Captain

7 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Hervé Rugwiro has been appointed as the new Rayon Sports skipper following the departure of Eric Rutanga who crossed to local rivals Police last month.

Rugwiro, 27, joined Rayon from APR as a free agent in July 2019.

"It is a great honour to be given the captaincy responsibility," Rugwiro told Times Sport in an interview on Sunday, stressing that he looked forward to the challenge and to steering the Blues to trophies.

He added: "As the captain, my job is to inspire team spirit and confidence in my players. With support from coaches and club management, I believe we will achieve our goals next season."

The towering central defender inked his first professional contract with APR back in June 2013 and won several titles with the military side, including three league titles in a row from 2014 and 2016.

The Rwanda international's current contract with Rayon will expire with the 2020/2021 season.

