Somalia: Galmudug Security Minister Says He Was Targeted for Assassination By Al-Shabaab

Galmudug regional state minister for security Ahmed Moalim Fiqi now says he was a target of a landmine planted to kill him.

conducted in the last 3 days in the southern part of the city to get rid of militants.

"The security forces have successfully detonated a landmine that was targeting me, the man behind this was arrested in the southern part of Galkayo last night," said minister Fiqi.

Minister Fiqi said the security forces managed to arrest the businessman who was a member of Alshabab militant who was identified as Aweys Moalim Hassan and was working with another man named Mohamed Hassan Farah who is famously known as Hussein from Las'anod of Sool region.

He also added, " I thank the security forces jointed by the special trained Danab forces and also the residents who alerted the authorities and I ask Galmudug people to come together to defeat the enemy of the country."