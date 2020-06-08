Sudan: RF Lauds SPA Stance Towards Peace

Khartoum — The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (RF) has commended the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) position supporting peace, appreciating the positive statements delivered by the union's leaderships in the press conference held, Saturday, in Sudan News Agency.

The RF outlined in statement it issued, Sunday, that "the responsible statements on peace efforts provided healthy atmosphere that would make a success the transitional period and contribute to realization of a comprehensive peace and sustainable democratic transition"

The RF affirmed the pioneering role of the SPA in the Sudanese Revolution, calling on its components to distance themselves from the political motivation to guarantee the freedom and independency f the trade union work.

The statement urged all the SPA components to line up its ranks and continue as a unified trade union body to protect the revolution.