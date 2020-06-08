Sudan: RF Lauds SPA Stance Towards Peace

7 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (RF) has commended the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) position supporting peace, appreciating the positive statements delivered by the union's leaderships in the press conference held, Saturday, in Sudan News Agency.

The RF outlined in statement it issued, Sunday, that "the responsible statements on peace efforts provided healthy atmosphere that would make a success the transitional period and contribute to realization of a comprehensive peace and sustainable democratic transition"

The RF affirmed the pioneering role of the SPA in the Sudanese Revolution, calling on its components to distance themselves from the political motivation to guarantee the freedom and independency f the trade union work.

The statement urged all the SPA components to line up its ranks and continue as a unified trade union body to protect the revolution.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.