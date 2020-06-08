Sudan: New 215 COVID-19 Infections and 12 Fatalities Registered

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health announced the registration of new 215 COVID-19 infections, in addition to 12 fatalities and 99 recovered cases.

According to the ministry's Epidemiological Report the new cases registered as follows:

Khartoum State, 166 cases, Gezira, 15, the White Nile, 5, Sinnar, 6, Nahr Al-Neil, 8, Gadaref, 5, Red Sea, 6 ,North Kordofan, 3, and one case in South Darfur.

The Fatalities are registered as Follows:

Khartoum State, 48 cases, Gezira, 9, the White Nile, 5, Sinnar, 8, Shumaliya, one, South Darfur, one, Eat Darfur, 4, Kassala, 2, Gadaref, 5, the Red Sea, 2, North Kordofan, 2 and 3 cases in West Kordofan bringing the total number of the infections to 6081 including 359 fatalities and 2014 recoverd cases.