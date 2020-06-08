Sudan: New 215 COVID-19 Infections and 12 Fatalities Registered

7 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health announced the registration of new 215 COVID-19 infections, in addition to 12 fatalities and 99 recovered cases.

According to the ministry's Epidemiological Report the new cases registered as follows:

Khartoum State, 166 cases, Gezira, 15, the White Nile, 5, Sinnar, 6, Nahr Al-Neil, 8, Gadaref, 5, Red Sea, 6 ,North Kordofan, 3, and one case in South Darfur.

The Fatalities are registered as Follows:

Khartoum State, 48 cases, Gezira, 9, the White Nile, 5, Sinnar, 8, Shumaliya, one, South Darfur, one, Eat Darfur, 4, Kassala, 2, Gadaref, 5, the Red Sea, 2, North Kordofan, 2 and 3 cases in West Kordofan bringing the total number of the infections to 6081 including 359 fatalities and 2014 recoverd cases.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.