Sudan: Health Canada Recalls Six Hand Sanitizers Containing Industrial-Grade Ethanol

7 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

TORONTO -- Health Canada is recalling six types of hand sanitizers sold in Canadian stores that are made with industrial-grade ethanol.

The recall, issued Saturday, advises anyone with the products in their home to stop using them immediately and consult a healthcare professional if they experience health concerns. Frequent use of these products may lead to dry skin, causing irritation or cracking.

The industrial-grade ethanol found in the products is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers and may contain impurities, Health Canada said.

Canadians continue to be urged to wash their hands regularly to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.