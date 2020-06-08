Sudan: Health Canada Recalls Six Hand Sanitizers Containing Industrial-Grade Ethanol

TORONTO -- Health Canada is recalling six types of hand sanitizers sold in Canadian stores that are made with industrial-grade ethanol.

The recall, issued Saturday, advises anyone with the products in their home to stop using them immediately and consult a healthcare professional if they experience health concerns. Frequent use of these products may lead to dry skin, causing irritation or cracking.

The industrial-grade ethanol found in the products is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers and may contain impurities, Health Canada said.

Canadians continue to be urged to wash their hands regularly to limit the spread of COVID-19.