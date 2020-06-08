Somalia: 11 Alshabaab Militants Killed in Bakol Operation

7 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali national army (SNA) on Sunday killed 11 Alshabab militants in an operation in the outskirts of Bakol region Military officer confirmed on Sunday.

Abdihamid Mohamed Dirir, commander of the Somali infantry division told reporters that SNA conducted a sting operation in Abal and villages in that area and they have retaken the area and it is under the control of the army.

Locals say the government army attacked the members of Alshabab prompting exchange gunfire between the two sides " There was an exchange of gunfire between the army and the militants, but the forces are now in the town and the militants were chased out," said a resident whose identity cannot be revealed.

On the other hand, Alshabab militants claim victory and say they have killed 15 military.

Somali forces have intensified operations against Al-Shabab extremist in Bakol region, but the militants still hold swathes of rural areas in that region conducting ambushes and planting landmines.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.