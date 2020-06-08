Somalia: 11 Alshabaab Militants Killed in Bakol Operation

Somali national army (SNA) on Sunday killed 11 Alshabab militants in an operation in the outskirts of Bakol region Military officer confirmed on Sunday.

Abdihamid Mohamed Dirir, commander of the Somali infantry division told reporters that SNA conducted a sting operation in Abal and villages in that area and they have retaken the area and it is under the control of the army.

Locals say the government army attacked the members of Alshabab prompting exchange gunfire between the two sides " There was an exchange of gunfire between the army and the militants, but the forces are now in the town and the militants were chased out," said a resident whose identity cannot be revealed.

On the other hand, Alshabab militants claim victory and say they have killed 15 military.

Somali forces have intensified operations against Al-Shabab extremist in Bakol region, but the militants still hold swathes of rural areas in that region conducting ambushes and planting landmines.