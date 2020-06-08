Somaliand Releases Journalist After More Than One Year in Custody

7 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somaliland has released Abdimalik Muse Oldon (Coldoon) who had been detained for over one year.

In a press conference shortly after he was released Oldon thanked all the people who prayed and hoped for his release.

"I'm free today I thank God for that, for those of you who are asking how I was released I was pardoned by the president I thank every organization and every individual who was praying and hoping for me to get released," journalist Oldon said.

Oldon was detained by police on 17 April 2019 from Burao city, in Eastern Somaliland.

He also added " lets not back but forward due to the uncertainty we are facing"

Mr. Oldon was arrested for criticizing President Muse Bihi and his administration

