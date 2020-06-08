South Africa: MEC Ivan Meyer On Food Safety As Shared Responsibility During COVID-19 Pandemic

7 June 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Food safety is a shared responsibility

The Covid-19 pandemic has placed the spotlight on food security.

It also puts the spotlight on food safety.

The World Health Organization reminds us that we have a role to play from farm to table to ensure the food we consume is safe and will not cause damage to our health.

The food production cycle has the responsibility to ensure that consumers have access to nutritious and safe food.

For most people of the Western Cape meat forms an integral part of a balanced diet. It is, however, disconcerting to know that the very same meat that provides health can under certain unfortunate circumstances cause disease, even death. Mostly the hazards are covertly present in the form of harmful bacteria, toxins and chemical residues. To ensure the safety of meat produced in the country, Government promulgated the Meat Safety Act (Act 40 of 2000). The Act aims to provide that only safe meat is sold to consumers.

Where non-compliance in terms of the Act occurs, the Veterinary Public Health team has the legal mandate to suspend slaughter. In severe cases of non-compliance, an abattoir can be deregistered. It will no longer be allowed to slaughter animals for human consumption.

All healthy meat that passes through meat inspection is marked with an official approval stamp. Unless meat is marked as such, it is not safe to consume.

Food management systems must include good hygiene practices, cleaning and sanitation, zoning of processing areas, supplier control, storage, distribution and transport, personnel hygiene and fitness to work - all the primary conditions and activities necessary to maintain a hygienic food processing environment.

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture's Veterinary Services is responsible for managing animal risks and the safety of foods from animal origin.

The primary focus is on active and passive disease surveillance, disease control and prevention interventions as well as export facilitation of animal products.

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture's Veterinary Exports Certification Office (VECO) is a dedicated and specialized facility that supports the industry and consumers.

The VECO provides certification services to clients who may need veterinary health certificates, movement permits, and facility audits to export their products to destinations around the world.

The Western Cape Government will play its role to ensure that food is safe and nutritious.

We will continue to encourage food producers and agribusinesses to adopt good practices and to promote food safety.

Food safety is a shared responsibility between governments, producers and consumers.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.