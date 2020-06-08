South Africa: Restaurant Owner Hacked to Death With a Panga During Robbery in KZN

8 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Murray Williams

A restaurant owner was hacked to death in an early-morning attack in KwaZulu-Natal, the authorities have confirmed.

Paramedic service Midlands EMS reported a crew was dispatched to "a well-known eatery in the Balgowan area at 08:30" in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday morning.

Upon the crew's arrival "they were met by a gruesome sight of the lifeless body of the owner of the establishment who had been hacked by a panga", the medical service said in a statement.

"It appears that the owner was confronted just outside the office where he was then hit with a panga. The victim was then walked through to his office where the suspect checked for money."

"The victim's companion heard the commotion and was subsequently able to raise the alarm and call for help before she got out of the house. At this point, it appears that there was only one suspect."

The number of suspects has not yet been corroborated by the police, however, as the investigation continues.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed Nottingham Road police were investigating a case of murder.

"It is alleged on 6 June at 07:30, a 67-year-old man was attacked by [an] unknown suspect who hacked him with a bush knife. He sustained injuries and was declared dead at the scene."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

