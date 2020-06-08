South Africa: MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube On Sale of Expired Liquor in KwaZulu-Natal

press release

Media Alert and Statement by the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube. Sale of expired liquor in KwaZulu-Natal is one of the contraventions. About 747 licensed premises have been inspected and ten shut down

On the 1st June 2020 I offered to continue to update the people of this province about the work of our entity - the KZN Liquor Authority during this period. This is in relation to the monitoring of compliance with COVID-19 regulations governing the sale of liquor.

The sale of expired liquor and mixers is one of the common areas of contraventions that has been picked up by inspectors.

However, the attitude of traders is generally positive and cooperative towards the inspectors from our entity - the KZN Liquor Authority, SAPS and other law enforcement agencies.

A total of 747 licensed premises have been inspected over the past week with ten (10) liquor outlets being shut down.

Inspections are currently underway throughout the corners of the province today, tomorrow and next week.

As indicated during the week, our entity - the KZN liquor authority is empowered to recommend the suspension of the liquor license until the end of lockdown or for three months.

The ten liquor outlets have been shut down on the basis of enough evidence pointing out the violation of the COVID-19 regulations.

It should be emphasized that inspectors will continue to act firmly should there be any evidence indicating the violation of the sale of liquor in terms of the KZN Liquor Licensing Act.

Below are common areas of contravention:

Failure to close according to trading times;

Sale of expired liquor;

Failure to screen employees;

Failure to sanitize patrons' hands;

Failure to ensure social distancing between patrons;

We remain grateful to the majority of liquor traders and license holders in general who are complying with the COVID-19 regulations governing the sale of liquor during this period.

We reiterate as the department that these regulations are aimed at ensuring the health and safety of customers, workers, liquor traders and the people of this province as a whole.

NB: In this province there are 8000 liquor license holders. For further information, liquor traders must contact 031 - 302 0628 or 081033 0831

A team of experienced officials from the department are on standby to investigate complaints regarding violation of Business Regulations. Contact details are as follows:-

Email : Consumer.Complaints @kznedtea.gov.za

Whatsup : 082 458 0706 or 082 374 6660