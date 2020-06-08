Somalia Evacuates 128 Citizens From India Amid Coronavirus Fears

The Somali government has repatriated citizens who were stranded in India on Sunday.

Permanent Secretary of the affairs and International Cooperation ambassador Mohamed Ali Noor Haji welcomed the citizens at Aden Abdulle International Airport.

Most of the civilians who were evacuated were people who went to India for treatment were stranded there because of COVID-19.

It is barely less than a week after Somalia evacuated 84 of its citizens from Uganda where it has suspended international flights due to the novel coronavirus.

The federal government embassy in India headed by ambassador Fatima Abdillahi Mohamed has evacuated 128 citizens from Hyderabad.