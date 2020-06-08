Sudan: Central Darfur Wali - 'Sudan Army, RSF in Control of Kutrum'

Kutrum / Saraf Omra — The acting governor of Central Darfur, Maj Gen Suleiman El Amin announced that the Sudanese Army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) managed to take control over the area of Kutrum in western Jebel Marra after the recent alleged attack by the rebel groups, which the rebel groups deny.

On Friday, speaking to the security forces on Friday, the governor confirmed that their forces have managed to retake control over the Kutrum area and its surroundings. "The security forces took control over these areas after the recent failed attack by the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW) and Revolutionary Awakening Council (RAC)," he said.

The governor described the attack as "a blatant violation of the ceasefire declared by the transitional government as goodwill to achieve a comprehensive peace agreement".

As reported by Radio Dabanga last week, The Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nour (SLM-AW) has contradicted news about an attack on government forces in western Jebel Marra on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, SLM-AW Spokesman Mohamed El Nayer denied that his movement's combatants launched an attack on army forces in the area of Kutrum.

On the contrary, he stated, the areas under control of the SLM-AW, including Saboun El Fagur, Feina and other places, have been subjected to repeated attacks by government forces since the fall of the former regime in April last year.

Darfur security situation a major concern

A policeman was shot dead in his home in Saraf Omra locality in North Darfur, on Thursday night. The local police managed to arrest three suspects, who were reportedly found with the deceased's rifle in their possession.

A community leader, Mohamed Khatir told Radio Dabanga that three gunmen attacked the policeman Mohamed Ibrahim and his wife on Thursday night while they were sleeping in their farmhouse in Karakli area. "When he confronted them, they shot him. He died on his way to the hospital," he said.

He confirmed that the authorities have arrested three suspects in connection with murder and robbery.

