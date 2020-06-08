Sudan COVID-19 Update

Khartoum — Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health reported 215 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, 99 recovery cases, and 12 deaths, on Sunday, which brings the total official number in the country to 6,081 cases, including 359 deaths and 2014 recovered cases.

In Khartoum 166 new cases were recorded, in El Gezira 15, in El Gedaref five, in South Darfur one, North Kordofan three, Sennar six, White Nile state five, and eight in River Nile state.

On May 24, Radio Dabanga reported that Sudan's Minister of Health has acknowledged that "the actual number of Covid-19 cases is higher than the official data". So far, the highest official number of cases has been reported in Khartoum.

