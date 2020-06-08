Sudan COVID-19 Update

7 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health reported 215 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, 99 recovery cases, and 12 deaths, on Sunday, which brings the total official number in the country to 6,081 cases, including 359 deaths and 2014 recovered cases.

In Khartoum 166 new cases were recorded, in El Gezira 15, in El Gedaref five, in South Darfur one, North Kordofan three, Sennar six, White Nile state five, and eight in River Nile state.

On May 24, Radio Dabanga reported that Sudan's Minister of Health has acknowledged that "the actual number of Covid-19 cases is higher than the official data". So far, the highest official number of cases has been reported in Khartoum.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
2014 Ebola Outbreak - Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris(Nov 2015)
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
AfDB Board to Review Report, Refuses Fresh Probe Against Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.