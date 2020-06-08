Sudan: Al-Dai Inspects Security Situations in N. Kordofan

5 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Obeid — Local Government Minister, Dr. Yusef Adam Al-Dai briefed on the overall security and health situations in North Kordofan State.

This came when the minister met, Friday, the Wali (governor) of the State, Maj-General, Al-Sadig Al-Tayeb Abdalla who briefed him on the progress of the administrative work , the reactivation of the native administration and the efforts being exerted to solve the tribal problems in the state.

The minister lauded the state's efforts for maintaining security and stability in North Kordofan.

