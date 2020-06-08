Somalia: Will Farmajo and Khaire Remain United Ahead of Upcoming Polls?

5 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)
opinion

The incumbent administration led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed 'Farmajo's has taken a bold move to register a new political party that will enable the team to run for re-election.

An application regarding details of the new political party, which insiders say might be named after the President Farmajo's government main slogan 'Nabad iyo Nolol' or 'Peace and Life', is now with the office of the Chairperson of the National Independent Elections Commission (NIEC), Ms Halima Ismail Ibrahim for registration consideration.

Reports further say that the registration of the government's political party could be finalised within the coming few days.

While it is not yet clear if President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and his Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khaire are on the same page pertaining to the country's electoral model as well as the formation of a political party representing the government, Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohamed Gulaid is anticipated to be selected as the party's interim chairman.

Political analyst and a university lecturer in Mogadishu, Hassan Sheikh Ali said that it is unlikely for the two top leaders of the country to unite under one political party and forward one runner for the presidential seat, citing Prime Minister's 'huge spirits'.

However, Harbi Ahmed, a Mogadishu youth activist believe that if the two leaders unite under one political party and present one aspirant for the country's top seat, chances are high that they might secure re-election considering their ability to achieve something big in unison.

