Kenya: COVID-19 - Kenyatta Extends Curfew By 30 Days

The government has extended the nationwide curfew that was put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 by another 30 days.

While addressing the nation from State House Nairobi on Saturday, President Kenyatta said that relaxing measures by 20 per cent would lead to 200,000 new infections and 30,000 deaths by December. He, however, said the curfew will run from 9pm to 4am starting tomorrow.

The Head of State said that relaxing measures by 40 per cent, infections would lead to a peak in infections in November with a projection of 300,000 infections and 40,000 deaths.

"As the pandemic sweeps through the nations of the world, Kenya has not been spared. Never has our national interest been threatened to this extent before," he said.

He added: "Our families, our schools, our way of life, the way we worship, our economy, our businesses, our workers, every single Kenyan stands threatened by this invisible, relentless enemy that is Covid-19."

He said that the cessation of movement into and out of the Eastleigh Area of Nairobi and the specific limitations in force with respect to the Mombasa Old Town Area that is currently in force, shall lapse at 4am Sunday.

The cessation of movement in and out of Kilifi and Kwale counties has also been lifted starting tomorrow 4am.

The countrywide ban on all gatherings has also been extended for another 30 days, same as movement in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera counties.

President Kenyatta said that the number of Covid-19 cases had risen to 2,600 after 126 tested positive in the last 24 hours.

He ordered Education, Health ministries to issue guidelines on gradual return to normalcy in education sector by mid-August.

The President also instructed the Interior, Health ministries to constitute inter-faith council to work out modalities and protocols of re-opening places of worship within seven days.