Sudan: Security and Defense Council Welcomes Unitams, Expresses Reservations

Khartoum — The government welcomed Resolution No. 2524 (2020) concerning the establishment of Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMAS) to provide technical support to the government of the transitional period and Resolution No. 2525 (2020) regarding the extension of the mandate of the UNAMID until December 31, 2020, issued by the United Nations Security Council on June 3, 2020.

Member of the Sovereign Council, Deputy Chairman of the Higher National Committee AND Member of Defense and Security Council, Hassan Mohammed Sheikh Idriss Ghadi affirmed that the meeting No (12) of the Defense Council which was held in the Republican Palace, Saturday, welcomed the UNITAMAS establishment and the UNAMID extension decisions issued by the UN Security Council on June.3.

Idriss said Security and Defense Council stressed that these decisions will contribute to supporting the stability of the transitional period and the return of Sudan to the international community, with the emphasis in the two resolutions on preserving full national rights.

The Security and Defense Council expressed some reservations over the two decisions, and emphasized the continuation of joint work with the United Nations, the International Security Council, the African Union, friends and partners to reach solutions cope with what was included in Sudan's letter of request and rights to obtain the required technical support and maintain Sudan's security and sovereignty.