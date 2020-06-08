Sudan: COVID-19 Committee Calls for Supporting Khartoum's Health

Khartoum — The Join t Central Committee on COVID-19, IN Khartoum State, has stressed the necessity for the Federal Ministry of Health support to Khartoum State Considering that 90% of the pandemic cases are in Khartoum State.

The committee assured in its meeting which held, Sunday, and chaired by the Secretary General of Khartoum State Government, Al-Tayeb Al-Sheikh Al-Amin on the improvement of the performance of government's hospitals , health centers and private hospitals in admission of the non-Coronavirus patients.

The representative of the Health Ministry has affirmed that the ministry is following up more than 2000 persons who are isolated in their homes.

"The meeting also discussed the post-lockdown arrangement" He concluded.