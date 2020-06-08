Sudan: Government and Struggle Movements Agree On National Issues

7 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The video- conference negotiations between the Government and the Armed Struggle Movement delegations on national issues continued, Saturday, at Rotana Hotel, Khartoum and Crown Hotel, in Juba.

The negotiations co-chaired by Li-General, Shams Edeen Kabashi and the representatives of the ten factions of the struggle movements in the presence of the member of South Sudan Chief Mediation Team, Dhio Mattuk.

The three-hour session discussed a number of issues including the structuring of the judiciary system and elections.

The Member of the Sovereign Council, the Official Spokesman of the Government Delegation, Mohammed Hassan Al-Tayshi said in press statements that the negotiators reached a consensus on the population census that includes all the Sudanese people.

"The negotiation delegations, for the first time, reached an agreement on establishment of Religious Freedoms Commission and Nomads Commission" He said.

He pointed out that the two sides also discussed the Donors Conference and General amnesty for individuals and groups belonging to armed movements who were sentenced in absentia during the war period and their status will be addressed in accordance with known legal traditions and previous agreements.

