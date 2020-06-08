South Africa: COVID-19 Driven Tourism Lull Sees Rhinos De-Horned in South Africa to Deter Poachers

5 June 2020
Radio France Internationale

With the lull in tourism in South Africa due to Covid-19, three game parks are taking the offensive and cutting the animals' horns to a small stub to prevent poachers from killing rhinos and selling the horns.

Experts fear that the break in tourism due to the coronavirus - no international tourists will be allowed until February 2021--has created a spike in poaching.

Pilanesburg National Park and the Mafikeng and Botsalano game reserves have decided to go ahead with the de-horning process. The horns, like claws, eventually grow back. The process is not universally agreed upon by conservationists, as de-horned rhinos cannot defend themselves, but this procedure could save their lives otherwise.

A rhino horn, usually used in potions in China and other Asian countries, sells for 53,000 euros per kilo.

Scientists published a paper this week in time for World Environment Day on Friday that shows that humans are causing mass extinction of species - numbers they have not seen since a meteor crash killed the land dinosaurs 65 million years ago.

Modern-day rhinos have pre-historic relatives; in total, the species has been around for 30 million years. Poachers and hunters have reduced their numbers to only 27,000 today, according to the International Rhino Foundation.

"In order to ... give the population a chance to grow again, we need to relieve the pressure on them ... (by) dehorning," said Pieter Nel, acting head of conservation of the North West Parks board.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

