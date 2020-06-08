Sudan: Security Council Establishes Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan

Khartoum — The UN Security Council decided, , Thursday, to establish the United Nations Integrated Assistance Mission (UNITAMAS) to assist the country in the Transitional period.

According to press statement issued, Friday, in the UN website, the mission will assist the country in its transition towards democratic governance, provide support for peace negotiations and bolster efforts to maintain accountable rule of law and security institutions.

The press release said that on Thursday, the United Nations Security Council adopted two resolutions on the situation in Sudan, the first resolution No. 2524 was devoted to establishing a new mission to assist in the transitional period in Sudan, while the second resolution No. 2525 was concerned with extending the mission of UNAMID until December, 31 of the year 2020.

According to resolution 2524, the UNITAMA will start in Jan.Ist.2021.