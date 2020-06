The LINCOLN family mourn the death of their father and grandfather The late Mr. Dexter E. Lincoln sr. Our daddy died in Philadelphia, USA early Sunday morning at 5:30am from the COVID-19 virus.

Mr. Dexter E. Lincoln sr. served the Republic of Liberia as the Chief of Traffic from 1980 until the outbreak of the Liberian civil war. His children are Edwina, Lee, Ella,Dextina, Dexter jr., Diah, Danny, Eric and grandchildren among others.